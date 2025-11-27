ADES unit secures $63m contract for jackup rig in Brunei

The Compact Driller is currently on contract in India until May 2026 and will undergo contract preparation activities in Singapore prior to the commencement of the new campaign.

This award marks the first contract secured following ADES's acquisition of Shelf Drilling. ADES operates a fleet of 81 offshore jack-up rigs, one offshore jack-up barge, and one mobile offshore production unit (MOPU); in addition to 40 onshore rigs.

Dr. Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES Holding, stated, “We are delighted to announce our first contract award following the successful acquisition of Shelf Drilling, a milestone that reinforces our strategic vision and solidifies our presence in Southeast Asia.”