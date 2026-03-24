ADES Holding forecasts profit growth despite rig suspensions in Middle East

ADES Holding announced that several offshore rigs in the Gulf Cooperation Council region have been temporarily suspended amid ongoing regional tensions on March 24. The company stated that these suspensions are short-term in nature and it remains operationally ready to resume work.

The company projected EBITDA for the 2026 financial year to range between SAR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) and SAR4.87 billion. This forecast represents an increase of 33-44 per cent from the 2025 upper-end guidance of SAR3.39 billion.

ADES Holding reported that its outlook is supported by improved performance from its acquisition of Shelf Drilling and the realisation of expected synergies. It also cited momentum across its international platform and favourable day-rate dynamics in selected markets.