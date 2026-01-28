US Interior Department seeks public input on potential Alaska minerals lease sale

The US Department of the Interior, through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), will publish a request for information and interest (RFII) to evaluate industry interest and gather public input that could inform a potential lease sale for minerals on the outer continental shelf off the coast of Alaska.

BOEM clarified that the RFII is an early step in its competitive leasing process and is not a decision to hold a sale.

"Alaska’s offshore holds strategic potential for the minerals that drive American industry, defence and next-generation technologies," said BOEM’s Acting Director Matt Giacona. "This request for information is a practical first step to gauge interest and identify areas where development could make sense for jobs, investment and national supply chains."