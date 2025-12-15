US Interior Department begins process for potential mineral lease sale offshore Virginia

The next step will be for BOEM to publish a request for information and interest in the Federal Register. The notice will invite feedback from states, tribal nations, ocean users, industry representatives, government agencies, and the public.

This input will help inform BOEM’s assessment of the area’s geological potential, environmental and cultural considerations, and compatibility with existing ocean activities such as fishing and maritime navigation.

If BOEM decides to move forward with a lease sale, the agency’s review will be conducted in accordance with all applicable federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act.