US Interior Department advances offshore minerals planning efforts in American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands

The US Department of the Interior, through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), has announced key developments in its offshore critical minerals planning, with the completion of area identification offshore American Samoa and the release of a request for information and interest (RFI) for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).
BOEM said these actions mark significant progress in its efforts to responsibly evaluate leasing opportunities for critical minerals on the Pacific outer continental shelf, supporting US manufacturing, national security, and economic resilience.
"The Pacific outer continental shelf holds vast potential for critical minerals that power American manufacturing and defense technology," said Acting BOEM Director Matt Giacona. "These resources are key to ensuring the United States is not reliant on China and other nations for its critical minerals needs."
These initial steps—inviting public input in Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and completing area identification offshore American Samoa—ensure that BOEM’s decision-making is, "locally informed, environmentally sound, and done in a scientific manner," Giacona added.
BOEM has completed the area identification, which determines the specific areas on the outer continental shelf that will undergo environmental review of proposed commercial leases for critical minerals in the form of an environmental assessment pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
The environmental assessment will analyse the action of leasing and authorisation of preliminary activities. Preliminary activities are defined as actions that have no significant adverse impact on natural resources and only allow a leaseholder to characterize the environment.
This environmental review will include necessary consultations under environmental and other statutes including Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
BOEM said the area identification is not a decision to lease and does not prejudge whether or how the Department of the Interior will move forward with a potential lease sale. Any decision to lease must be preceded by additional steps, including publications in the Federal Register of both the proposed leasing notice for a 60-day comment period and the leasing notice at least 30 days prior to a commercial sale.
A lease, if issued, does not authorise exploration, testing, development, or production activities. Additional on-lease activities are considered under subsequent federal decisions upon review of the lessee submitted plans.
The area identification decision memorandum is available here.
The CNMI RFI was published in the Federal Register on November 12, 2025, opening a 30-day public comment period that will close on December 12, 2025.
BOEM said the RFI does not constitute a decision to hold a lease sale but rather invites and encourages input from territorial and local governments, Indigenous communities, industry, ocean users and the public. Input will help inform BOEM on mineral resource potential, areas of environmental or cultural significance, and traditional uses and possible conflicts with maritime, fishing or other ocean activities.
After the comment period closes, BOEM will evaluate the information received and determine whether to proceed to the next phase—such as area identification, a proposed leasing notice or a final leasing notice.
Any potential future lease sale would undergo full environmental review under NEPA and comply with all applicable federal laws.
Additional information can be found here.