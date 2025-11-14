US Interior Department advances offshore minerals planning efforts in American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands

This environmental review will include necessary consultations under environmental and other statutes including Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

BOEM said the area identification is not a decision to lease and does not prejudge whether or how the Department of the Interior will move forward with a potential lease sale. Any decision to lease must be preceded by additional steps, including publications in the Federal Register of both the proposed leasing notice for a 60-day comment period and the leasing notice at least 30 days prior to a commercial sale.

A lease, if issued, does not authorise exploration, testing, development, or production activities. Additional on-lease activities are considered under subsequent federal decisions upon review of the lessee submitted plans.

The area identification decision memorandum is available here.