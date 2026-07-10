Seabed mining risks vent mollusc extinction, activist group claims

Over half of mollusc species that cluster around underwater vents and hold promising potential for medicine and technology are at risk of going extinct due to deep-sea mining, an environmental activist group claimed on Thursday.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) renewed its call for a moratorium on such operations before UN-led talks this month.

A growing number of firms are seeking to extract critical minerals such as copper, cobalt or zinc from the superheated fluids emitted by natural hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor.

These species, though constituting less than one per cent of global mollusc biodiversity, play a vital role in the food webs of deep-sea vents.