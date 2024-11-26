OPINION | Conflicting interests and geopolitical competition in Pacific deep sea mining

For Pacific island countries, deep sea mining offers economic opportunities and international leverage but risks severe ecological damage. It could reshape regional alliances and traditional power dynamics as China advances its activities to secure critical minerals and bolster its influence. The US faces challenges in maintaining stability and countering Beijing’s influence.

In the Pacific Ocean, there are vast reserves of critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel and other rare earth elements, that raise national security concerns due to their technological uses. For example, these minerals have applications in such renewable technologies as electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines, and in defence technologies such as missiles, aerospace parts, magnetic systems and radar. Competition for critical resources complicates American and Chinese tussles for influence in the Pacific and regional and global concerns about energy transitions and environmental degradation.