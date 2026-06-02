NOAA compliance ruling advances Deep Sea Minerals seabed mining bid

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has determined that subsea minerals explorer Deep Sea Minerals Corporation's application under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act is in substantial compliance with federal regulatory requirements.

In a June 1 statement, the company highlighted that the compliance determination positions the firm as one of only three public-market pathway companies to receive this status from the regulatory authority.

While the decision does not constitute application certification or the issuance of any licences, it confirms that the submission contains the necessary information to advance through the federal review.