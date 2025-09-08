Canada's New Found Gold to acquire remaining shares in Maritime Resources Corporation

Canadian companies New Found Gold Corporation (NFGC) and Maritime Resources Corporation (MRC) have entered into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which NFGC has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MRC that it does not already own by way of a plan of arrangement.

The transaction will create a multi-asset near-term gold producer in a tier one jurisdiction, "with significant regional synergies across its portfolio, NFGC said in a press release.