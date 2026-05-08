West Texas to Houston oil pipeline back to full operations after leak

A pipeline that ships crude oil between the Permian basin in West Texas and Houston was fully operational on Thursday after a brief outage due to a leak, operator ONEOK said.

Traders had received a shipping notice from ONEOK on Wednesday, seen by Reuters, noting that an incident affecting the BridgeTex pipeline could result in temporary delays or interruptions to scheduled receipts and deliveries.

The outage comes as flows from the Permian, the top shale basin, to Gulf Coast pipelines have climbed amid record export demand due to the Iran war.