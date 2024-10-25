Van Oord's newest cable-layer deploys for installation works at UK wind farm

Calypso is the second cable-lay vessel to join Van Oord's current active fleet and will be operated in support of offshore wind farm construction activities.

The vessel has an LOA of 129.8 metres, a moulded beam of 28 metres, a maximum draught of 6.9 metres, a depth of 9.8 metres, a gross tonnage of 9,675, a deadweight tonnage of 10,800, and accommodation for 90 crewmembers and technicians. The design is tailored for cable lay operations with an emphasis on enhanced seakeeping abilities and station keeping performances as well as low fuel consumption, hence the installation of a DP2 system.