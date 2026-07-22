Vallourec secures pipe supply contract for Brazil offshore project

Vallourec has been awarded a contract by Allseas to supply carbon steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 offshore project in Brazil.
Under the terms of the contract, the company will deliver 143 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines, representing approximately 19,000 tonnes of bare line pipe.
The Atapu 2 project forms part of the offshore Atapu Field, located in the Santos Basin approximately 230 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Water depths across the offshore location range from 2,000 metres to 2,350 metres.
The development is managed by the Unitized ATAPU consortium operated by Petrobras. Its production system will feature 18 wells directly connected to a floating production storage and offloading vessel through rigid risers.
Production of the seamless line pipes will take place at the Jeceaba mill of Vallourec, with thermal insulation coating carried out in Serra.
Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer Philippe Guillemot stated that the contract combines pipe manufacturing in Jeceaba with thermal insulation capabilities gained through the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil to deliver an integrated supply chain.