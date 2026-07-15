US supports Iraq-Syria pipeline revival to limit Iranian leverage

The United States is supporting efforts by Iraq and Syria to revive a crude pipeline between the two countries, which could reduce Iran's ability to block oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

The US expects American companies to play a role in advancing the construction of the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, which has been mostly out of service since suffering damage during the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

The revitalised pipeline would run from Iraqi oilfields near Kirkuk to Syria's western coast. It is one of several efforts by oil producers in the Middle East to lessen dependence on the strait, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas flowed before the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.