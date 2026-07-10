Transport & Pipelines

US moves to settle with Keystone pipeline owner over 2022 Kansas leak

Map of current Keystone pipeline alongside proposed Keystone XL pipeline
Map of current Keystone pipeline alongside proposed Keystone XL pipelineHarrison Panabaker/Historica Canada
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The US Justice Department said on Friday it had filed a proposed settlement with the owner and operator of the Keystone oil pipeline to resolve Clean Water Act violations related to a 2022 rupture in Kansas.

Keystone ships Canadian crude from Alberta to the US Midwest and on to the gulf coast, and is a key part of Canada's oil export network.

In December 2022, the pipeline spilled about 14,000 barrels of oil into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, the biggest US oil spill in nine years. A resulting probe concluded the pipeline ruptured due to a crack in a weld, which progressed due to pressure and temperature "fatigue."

In the settlement, South Bow, the Canadian company that owns and operates the pipeline, agreed to pay a civil penalty of more than $26 million and complete work designed to prevent future similar discharges, which the company estimates will cost $40 million, according to the US Justice Department.

South Bow also agreed to contribute over $3 million to Kansas for natural resource restoration projects to resolve violations of Kansas state laws, the department said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and David Ljunggren)

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