Transneft chief forecasts CPC crude exports to rise despite drone attack damage

Oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's network are expected to rise 18 per cent to 74.4 million tonnes this year, Nikolai Tokarev, head of Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft, told the company's in-house magazine on Tuesday.

CPC, which counts US oil majors Chevron and ExxonMobil among its shareholders, handles more than 80 per cent of Kazakhstan’s oil exports, linking the Tengiz field and other deposits to a Russian Black Sea terminal at Yuzhnaya Ozereevka near Novorossiysk.