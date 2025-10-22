Trans Mountain seeks compromise with Canadian oil shippers on pipeline fees

The operator of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline and oil shippers are in talks to resolve a shipping cost dispute that has deterred usage of Canada’s only east-west pipeline and hindered the government’s plan to sell it.

Documents filed with the Canada Energy Regulator on Tuesday by Trans Mountain Corp and a group of oil shippers including Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, and ConocoPhillips Canada said the parties are having "active commercial discussions."

The talks could settle how much the companies pay to ship oil on the expanded 890,000-barrel-per-day pipeline, which offers direct access to China and other Asian markets at a time Canada is trying to diversify oil exports away from the United States.

A Trans Mountain spokeswoman confirmed in an email on Wednesday that talks are underway and said the company is requesting regulatory proceedings be halted to allow time for an agreement.