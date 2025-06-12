Trans Mountain CEO says Canada should not rush potential sale of TMX pipeline

Maki said on Wednesday he believes the government can recover its investment in the pipeline, but would receive a better sale price for the asset if it waits until Trans Mountain has had longer to prove its value and certain uncertainties related to capacity and utilisation have been resolved.

"It's ultimately their decision," Maki said. "The one thing we have said consistently to the government is, 'don't hurry'." Use of the newly expanded pipeline, which carries oil from Alberta to British Columbia's west coast where it can then be transported by ship to overseas markets, has increased more slowly than expected.