Tengiz disruptions threaten sharp drop in Kazakhstan oil exports

Kazakhstan's planned oil exports could fall by as much as 35 per cent this month via its main route through Russia, four trading sources have told Reuters, as the giant Tengiz oilfield slowly recovers from fires at power facilities in January.

US oil major Chevron leads the Tengizchevroil (TCO) consortium that operates the field.

Oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system, which crosses into Russia en route to the Black Sea, could drop from the preliminary schedule of about 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 1.1 million bpd if the production recovery at Tengiz continues at a sluggish pace, the sources said. The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press.

Tengiz was shut down for most of January after fires hit its power facilities. Kazakhstan has been investigating the incidents.