Saudi Arabia eyes Red Sea pipeline expansion to secure oil shipments

Saudi Arabia is considering expanding the capacity of its crude oil pipeline to the western Red Sea coast, five sources close to the matter said, enabling the kingdom and possibly neighbours to transport more oil without crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The East-West pipeline was built in the early 1980s and has become crucial since the start of the Iran war in February and the resulting halt to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

It can transport up to seven million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. About two million bpd feed refineries on the west coast and roughly five million bpd are for export, the CEO of state-backed oil company Aramco said in May.