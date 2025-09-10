Saipem wins $1.5b contract for third phase of Turkey's largest gas field

Italian energy services company Saipem has been awarded a new offshore contract by Turkish Petroleum OTC for the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project in Turkey.
The value of the contract is approximately $1.5 billion.
The Sakarya field is the largest offshore natural gas field discovered in Turkey and is located about 170 kilometres off the coast of Filyos in the Black Sea.
Saipem’s scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of eight rigid flowlines and a 24-inch diameter gas export pipeline that will be approximately 183 kilometres long.
The pipeline will connect the offshore field, at a maximum water depth of 2,200 metres, to an onshore facility in Filyos.
The overall duration of the contract is approximately three years. The offshore installation campaign will be conducted by Saipem's pipelay vessel Castorone in 2027.
Saipem said it has successfully completed the first phase of the Sakarya field development, which was awarded in 2021, and is currently finalising activities related to the second phase, awarded in 2023.
The company commented that the new contract further consolidates its presence in Turkey and its involvement in a strategic project that, “contributes to the country's energy independence.”