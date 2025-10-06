Sable Offshore seeks over $347m in damages over pipeline restart delay

Sable Offshore Corp. has filed a motion to amend its current lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission to quantify monetary damages in its inverse condemnation claim.
The company is seeking damages in excess of $347 million to compensate for what it describes as the unlawful delay of, and damages to, the restart of its Las Flores Pipeline System.
The legal action stems from a dispute that began in November 2024, when the commission issued a cease and desist order for Sable's pipeline anomaly repair programme.
Sable complied with the order at the time, but in February 2025, it continued and completed the repair work after receiving confirmation that the programme was authorised by existing local permits.
Sable stated that it continues to work diligently with the State of California to safely resume petroleum transportation through the pipeline system, in accordance with a federal consent decree.
The company warned that continued delays in approving the restart plans will prompt it to pursue an accelerated "offshore storage and treating vessel" strategy, a method that was previously used to process production from the Santa Ynez unit in federal waters.
The company has also recently filed a separate declaratory judgement action against the State of California, asking a court to confirm that certain provisions of a state bill do not apply to the pipeline system.