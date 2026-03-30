Sable Offshore resumes oil sales via restarted California pipeline

Sable Offshore said on Monday it has begun selling oil from its Santa Ynez Pipeline System offshore California to Chevron, after resuming crude transportation earlier this month. Shares were up more than three per cent in premarket trading.

The pipeline system, which runs along California's Gaviota Coast, had been shut since a 2015 oil spill that polluted miles of coastline, killed wildlife and damaged local fisheries.

Sable's effort to restart the system has since become the subject of a long-running dispute with California regulators and environmental activist groups, which have filed lawsuits challenging the reopening.