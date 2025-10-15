Sable Offshore loses bid to lift cease-and-desist on pipeline work

A California judge on Tuesday ruled against Houston-based oil company Sable Offshore’s request to lift the state’s cease and desist order on repairs it had made to an onshore pipeline system linked to the Santa Ynez project.

The tentative ruling from Judge Thomas Anderle in the Superior Court for Santa Barbara County marks a major setback for Sable, whose business is entirely focused on the Santa Ynez project. Its shares fell over 20 per cent to about $14 each in extended trading.