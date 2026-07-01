Russian undersea pipeline gas flows to Europe dip in June

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline declined 3.7 per cent from a year earlier to 36.2 million cubic metres in June, Reuters calculations showed on Wednesday.
Turkey is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.
Calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog showed that total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.09 billion cubic metres last month, down from 1.13 bcm in June 2025.
For the half of the year, supplies increased by five per cent to around 8.7 bcm year on year.
Gazprom, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.
The company's gas exports to Europe sank by 44 per cent last year to just 18 bcm, the lowest since the mid-1970s following the closure of the Ukrainian route, according to Reuters calculations.
Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe peaked at around 180 bcm per year in 2018-2019.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)