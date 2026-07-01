Russian undersea pipeline gas flows to Europe dip in June

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline declined 3.7 per cent from a year earlier to 36.2 million cubic metres in June, Reuters calculations showed on Wednesday.

Turkey is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.

Calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog showed that total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.09 billion cubic metres last month, down from 1.13 bcm in June 2025.