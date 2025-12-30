Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe sink 44 per cent to 50-year low

Russia's pipeline gas exports to Europe sank by 44 per cent in 2025 to their lowest since the mid-1970s, following the closure of the Ukrainian route and as the European Union phases out fossil fuel imports from Russia, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

The EU has said it will cease importing Russian gas by the end of 2027, as part of its effort to overcome the bloc's dependency on Russian energy and to withhold funds that could be used for its military campaign in Ukraine.