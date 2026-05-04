Russian gas exports via subsea pipeline subdued after April decline

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline declined by 1.7 per cent in April from a year earlier to 41 million cubic metres, Reuters preliminary calculations showed on Monday.
Gas supplies were down 25.5 per cent from the previous month, however, as shortages in the wake of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, pushed prices sharply higher.
Turkey is now the only transit route for Russian pipeline gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.
Calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog showed total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.23 billion cubic metres last month, down from 1.25 bcm in April 2025.
For the first four months of the year, exports increased 7.3 per cent year-on-year to around 6.2 bcm.
Gazprom, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.
The company's gas exports to Europe fell 44 per cent last year to just 18 bcm, the lowest since the mid-1970s, following the closure of the Ukrainian route, according to Reuters calculations.
Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe peaked at around 180 bcm per year in 2018-2019.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)