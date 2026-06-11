Record oil loadings reported for Caspian Pipeline Consortium in May

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) oil loadings hit a record high 7.187 million tonnes in May, or about 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd), due to higher output at Kazakhstan's giant Tengiz oilfield after temporary maintenance work, two industry sources said.

Oil output at the Tengiz field fell for several days at the end of May due to a malfunctioning transformer issue, but was then restored.

On a daily basis CPC Blend oil loadings rose 10 per cent in May from April, Reuters calculations showed. Loadings in April totalled 6.314 million tonnes, or 1.67 million bpd.

Kazakh crude loadings through the CPC system rose to 6.27 million tonnes in May from 5.45 million tonnes in April, one of the sources said.