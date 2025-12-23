Poland's PERN and Kazakhstan's Kaztransoil sign agreement to secure oil transit to Germany

Poland's oil pipeline operator PERN has signed an agreement with Kaztransoil on technical cooperation over shipments of Kazakh oil to Germany, the Polish company said on Tuesday.
The agreement covers delivery scheduling, exchange of information, inspections and certification of metering devices used in the handling process, PERN said in a statement.
PERN has been shipping Kazakh oil for Germany's PCK Schwedt refinery, which also uses seaborne supplies via Gdansk since the halting of Russian deliveries after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
State-controlled Russian energy company Rosneft owns a majority stake in PCK, which provides much of Berlin's fuel, but was stripped of control by Germany after Russia invaded Ukraine and energy ties between Germany and Russia were severed.
Kazakh shipments to Germany in the first nine months of this year reached 1.91 million tons. Kaztransoil plans to open its first representative office in the European Union at a Polish site to help to ensure stable supplies to Germany.
(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by David Goodman)