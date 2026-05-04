Pipeline work starts on Romania's biggest Black Sea offshore gas project

Work has begun to lay pipelines for Romania's Neptun Deep Black Sea gas project, one of the European Union's most significant energy deposits with an estimated 100 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas.

Once it starts producing gas in 2027, Neptun Deep will double Romania's gas production and likely turn it into a net exporter at a time when the EU is weaning itself off Russian gas. It will also supply Germany and Moldova, with other European countries like Slovakia also showing interest.

The project is a joint venture between OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, and Romania's state-owned Romgaz.