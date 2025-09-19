Panama Canal starts process to select firms to build, operate LPG pipeline

The Panama Canal has begun a competitive process to select the company that will design, build and operate a pipeline to transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), its authority said on Thursday, following meetings with interested companies.

The project, expected to require an investment of between $4 billion and $8 billion, is part of the waterway's move to meet increased demand for services including trans-shipment and generate extra revenue, following the expansion of its area in a supreme court ruling last year.