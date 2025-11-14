Offshore pipe demand lifts Vallourec profit in Q3 2025

French steel tubes maker Vallourec reported a 12.3 per cent rise in its third-quarter core profit on Friday, within its own guidance range, aided by higher selling prices and a slight increase in volumes.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to €210 million ($245 million) in the July-September period, right in the middle of the €195-225 million range it had provided alongside its second-quarter results.