Nord Stream blasts due to war, say insurers seeking to avoid pay out

The Nord Stream gas pipelines were attacked in 2022 as a direct result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, insurers told a London court on Thursday as they seek to avoid paying out nearly 580 million euros ($680 million) over blasts that hit the pipelines.

Nord Stream is suing Lloyd's and Arch Insurance over explosions in September 2022 that ruptured pipelines carrying Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The explosions – for which no state has taken responsibility - largely severed Russian gas supplies to Europe, marking a major escalation in the conflict and squeezing energy supplies.