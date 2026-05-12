Nigeria and Morocco move closer to major Atlantic gas pipeline deal

Nigeria and Morocco expect to sign an intergovernmental agreement in the fourth quarter of 2026 to advance a major Atlantic coast gas pipeline project, Nigeria's foreign ministry said.

The planned agreement, to be signed by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Morocco's King Mohammed VI, follows preliminary technical studies on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, also known as the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline.

The development was discussed during a telephone call last Friday between Nigeria's Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, the ministry said in a statement, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The head of Morocco's hydrocarbons and mining agency (ONHYM), Amina Benkhadra, told Reuters last month that an intergovernmental agreement on a planned $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline would be signed this year.