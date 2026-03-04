MOL reports Croatia's pipeline operator to EU watchdog in fight over Russian seaborne oil transit

Hungarian oil company MOL and its Slovak subsidiary Slovnaft have reported Croatian oil pipeline operator JANAF to the EU competition watchdog over its refusal to allow the transit of Russian seaborne oil imports, they said on Wednesday.

The Hungarian oil and gas group has grappled since the end of January with an outage of Russian crude deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline transiting Ukraine, and has had to rely more on the Adriatic pipeline from Croatia.

Hungary and Slovakia have been given exemptions to EU restrictions on Russian oil to give them time to diversify supplies. MOL has said that under EU sanctions the countries can source Russian crude via maritime routes if the Druzhba is inoperable.