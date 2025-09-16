Kuwait Petroleum eyes pipelines leaseback deal to fund expansion

Kuwait is seeking to revive a project to lease out and then lease back its crude oil pipelines, its national oil company said on Tuesday, aligning with Gulf peers like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in tapping private capital for strategic energy assets.

Last week, media reports citing people familiar with the matter said the company is considering leasing part of its pipeline network to help fund an investment plan that covers everything from upstream to petrochemicals.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp, at a forum in Kuwait on Tuesday, did not disclose figures.