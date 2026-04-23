Kinder Morgan earnings beat forecasts as conflict drives up gas demand

Kinder Morgan exceeded Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the pipeline operator benefitted from increased US natural gas demand driven by the Middle East conflict and data centre expansion.

US pipeline companies are benefitting from robust oil and gas output in the Permian Basin, with ongoing uncertainty about ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz leading to a greater preference for US-sourced LNG.

"The geopolitical landscape became even more turbulent this quarter, with conflict in the Middle East joining the ongoing war in Ukraine as a source of significant commodity price volatility," Executive Chairman Richard Kinder said.