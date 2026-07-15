Kaztransoil sees busier H1 2026 as main pipeline oil volumes rise

Kazakhstan pipeline operator Kaztransoil on Wednesday reported a rise in the amount of crude oil transported via the company's main oil pipeline system in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.
Following are the other main supply data presented by Kaztransoil for the January-June period:
The company's main oil pipeline system carried 22.911 million tonnes of crude oil in the first six months, up 643,000 tonnes from last year's first half.
The consolidated volume of oil transportation and transhipment of oil products by the Kaztransoil group of companies increased by 562,000 tonnes compared to the first half of 2025 and reached 23.636 million tonnes.
8.806 million tonnes of oil were transported to the oil refineries of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the main oil pipeline system of Kaztransoil - Atyrau Oil Refinery received 2.766 million tonnes; PetroKazakhstan Oil Products - 2.533 million tonnes; Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant – 3.197 million tonnes; CASPI BITUM JV – 310,000 tonnes.
5.095 million tonnes of oil were transported along the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main oil pipeline, an increase of 42,000 tonnes.
5.885 million tonnes of oil were transported along the TON-2 oil pipeline section located in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, up by 38,000 tonnes.
5.702 million tonnes of oil were transferred to the Atasu-Alashankou main oil pipeline, higher by 236,000 tonnes.
The volume of oil transshipped to the system of Caspian Pipeline Consortium amounted to 2.524 million tonnes, which is a 725,000 tonnes rise.
1.713 million tonnes of oil were loaded onto tankers through the capacity of Kaztransoil in the port of Aktau, including 704,000 tonnes of oil shipped along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.
The volume of transhipment of oil, oil products and gas through the Batumi Oil Terminal group of companies amounted to 725,000. The total volume of cargo transshipment amounted to 4.008 million tonnes, which is 324,000 tonnes more than in the first half of 2025.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)