Kaztransoil sees busier H1 2026 as main pipeline oil volumes rise

Kazakhstan pipeline operator Kaztransoil on Wednesday reported a rise in the amount of crude oil transported via the company's main oil pipeline system in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

Following are the other main supply data presented by Kaztransoil for the January-June period:

The company's main oil pipeline system carried 22.911 million tonnes of crude oil in the first six months, up 643,000 tonnes from last year's first half.

The consolidated volume of oil transportation and transhipment of oil products by the Kaztransoil group of companies increased by 562,000 tonnes compared to the first half of 2025 and reached 23.636 million tonnes.