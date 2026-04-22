Kazakhstan says Ukrainian drone strikes cause of oil flow stoppage to Germany

Kazakhstan's energy minister said on Wednesday that no Kazakh oil was scheduled to flow via Russia's Druzhba pipeline to Germany in May, a disruption he said had likely been caused by Ukrainian drone strikes.

Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said Russia had informally told Kazakhstan that it does not have the technical capacity to ship Kazakh oil to Germany, and that exports would resume once the capacity is restored. He did not provide more specific detail.

"As soon as the issue regarding technical feasibility is resolved, the transit of Kazakh oil will resume," he said, while attending an environmental summit in the Kazakh capital, Astana.