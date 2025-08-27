Kazakhstan holds talks to resume flows via BTC pipeline

Kazakhstan is holding talks to resume oil transit via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), Russian state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing the Central Asian country's energy ministry.

It was the first time that Kazakhstan had confirmed any disruption to its exports via the BTC, which has been affected by problems with tainted Azerbaijani oil. Industry sources say Kazakh supplies via the route were suspended in early August.