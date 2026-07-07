Israel-Europe pipeline proposed to cut reliance on Strait of Hormuz

Persian Gulf countries' dependence on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could be significantly reduced by a pipeline linking the gulf to Europe via Israel, Israel's energy minister said, allowing them also to bypass Red Sea shipping disruptions.

Oil prices surged after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran effectively closed the strait. Prices have dropped since a US-Iran ceasefire but fears remain that renewed tensions could close the waterway.

"The gulf countries do not want to be dependent on either Iran or the Houthis (in Yemen) when it comes to their oil exports, which are their primary source of income," Eli Cohen, Israel's energy minister, told Reuters in an interview in Jerusalem.