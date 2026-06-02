Iraq gears up to triple its pipeline crude exports in just over two months

Iraq plans to more than triple crude oil exports through pipelines to 770,000 barrels per day from 220,000 bpd within two and a half months, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The move is part of a broader strategy to expand export routes and reduce reliance on Persian Gulf shipping lanes.

Iraq exports crude oil through the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan while exports from the southern route have been curtailed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.