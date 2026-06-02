Iraq gears up to triple its pipeline crude exports in just over two months

Iraq plans to more than triple crude oil exports through pipelines to 770,000 barrels per day from 220,000 bpd within two and a half months, a government statement said on Tuesday.
The move is part of a broader strategy to expand export routes and reduce reliance on Persian Gulf shipping lanes.
Iraq exports crude oil through the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan while exports from the southern route have been curtailed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The closure of the strait prompted Baghdad to explore alternative export channels.
Iraq plans to sign a deal with Syria to transport, store and handle shipments of Basrah Light, Basrah Medium and Basrah Heavy crude through the Mediterranean ports of Baniyas and Tartous.
Baghdad also intends to open a representative office of the oil ministry to oversee export operations through the route, it said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Menna Alaa El Din, writing by Yomna Ehab Editing by David Goodman)