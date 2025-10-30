Genesis Energy reports Q3 2025 rebound in net income

American pipeline operator Genesis Energy announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $9.2 million. This marks a significant turnaround from the $17.2 million net loss reported in the same period of 2024. Total segment margin for the quarter was $146.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA was $132 million.

Cash flows from operating activities were $70.3 million. The company declared a cash distribution of $0.9473 per preferred unit, equating to approximately $14.9 million. Available cash before reserves to common unitholders was $35.5 million, providing 1.76x coverage for the quarterly distribution of $0.165 per common unit.