Gas pipeline converted to transport "green hydrogen" in Germany

German gas grid operator Gascade on Thursday said it has converted a 400-kilometre high-pressure pipeline to transport “low-carbon hydrogen” southwards from the Baltic Sea as part of a European core network to ship alternatives to fossil fuel.

The pipeline can transport locally produced hydrogen from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state via Brandenburg to Saxony-Anhalt initially, with a view to reaching the industry in southern Germany by 2029, and branching out to Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria later.