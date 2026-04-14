Gas pipeline connecting Pennsylvania and New York could open by 2027

US energy company Williams Cos CEO Chad Zamarin said on Tuesday the long-delayed Constitution natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York could be operational as soon as the end of 2027, if all goes as planned with the controversial project.

Zamarin made the comments in Brooklyn, New York, at the groundbreaking of another long-delayed gas pipe, the company's Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project.

"We are working with the states to get final commercial agreements, so that's really the most important next step. If we can accomplish that within the next couple of months then Constitution will be online by the end of 2027," Zamarin said.