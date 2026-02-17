Czech Republic offers limited oil supply east to Slovakia via pipeline

The Czech Republic is offering small volumes of oil to Slovakia through an eastward flow of the Druzhba pipeline after westward flows from Ukraine were stopped after an attack on the pipeline last month, Czech Economy Minister Karel Havlicek said on Tuesday.

The Czechs stopped using Russian supplies via Druzhba last year after expanding an alternative route, and have mentioned reversing the flow of the Czech section of the pipeline to Slovakia as a theoretical possibility.

Havlicek told Reuters a "certain small amount" could be delivered to Slovakia right away, but larger amounts would require technical adjustments, which he said he had discussed with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.