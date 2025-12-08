CPC disruption forces Kazakhstan to send Kashagan crude directly to China

Kazakhstan plans to supply 50,000 tonnes of crude to China directly from the vast Kashagan field in December for the first time after a Ukrainian drone damaged the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), two sources told Reuters.

The CPC, which accounts for one per cent of global crude supply and includes Russian, Kazakh and US shareholders, has had to reduce exports because a key part of its loading infrastructure - a single-point mooring (SPM) - was damaged in the attack.