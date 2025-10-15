Contamination cuts Azerbaijan’s BTC oil exports by over five per cent

Azerbaijan's oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline fell to 20.6 million tonnes in the January-September period, down 5.1 per cent from a year earlier, Azerbaijani data showed on Wednesday.
Organic chloride contamination in Azeri BTC crude cargoes was discovered in July, causing several days' delay in loadings from Turkey's BTC Ceyhan terminal.
The BTC pipeline, which runs through Georgia to Turkey, is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, which are operated by BP.
Azerbaijan's total oil transit in the first nine months of the year amounted to 27.6 million tonnes, of which 74.5 per cent was shipped through the BTC, according to the country's statistics committee.
The volume of transit oil sourced from other countries, such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, via the BTC fell to 3.164 million tonnes from 4.005 million tonnes in the same period of 2024, the data showed.
