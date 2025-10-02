Colombian state oil firm begins pipeline transport of imported crude

Colombian oil transport operator Cenit, a unit of state energy firm Ecopetrol, has carried out a first transport of imported light crude through one of its pipelines, as it looks to repurpose infrastructure to bring new services.

The first shipment of 220,000 barrels through a 16-inch pipeline that was previously used to export crude oil is now on its way to the Barrancabermeja refinery, Cenit CEO Alexander Cadena told Reuters on Wednesday during a visit to Coveñas, a maritime terminal on Colombia's northern Caribbean coast.