Caspian pipeline's daily oil throughput declines six per cent in May

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) reduced daily oil pumping in May by six per cent from April to 5.906 million tonnes (1.51 million barrels per day), according to an industry source and Reuters calculations.

CPC, which carries more than 80 per cent of all Kazakh oil exports, connects the Tengiz field in western Kazakhstan and several others with the CPC marine terminal in Russia's Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka, near Novorossiisk.