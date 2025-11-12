Caspian Pipeline oil exports plunge 13 per cent in October

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium's oil exports from Kazakhstan via a Russian Black Sea terminal declined last month by 13 per cent from September to 5.947 million tonnes, or 1.5 million barrels per day, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
The exports declined against the background of maintenance at Kazakhstan’s largest oilfield, Tengiz, operated by a Chevron subsidiary.
At the same time, exports through CPC in January to October jumped by 16 per cent from the same period last year, to 61.453 million tonnes, according to the sources.
Last month, the CPC lowered its oil pumping plan for this year to 74 million tonnes from 76 million tonnes.
CPC ships oil through a pipeline, which carries more than 80 per cent of all Kazakh oil exports, and further via Russia’s Yuzhnaya Ozereevka terminal in the Black Sea.
CPC’s shareholders include US majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil.
